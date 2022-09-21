Port Stephens Examiner
Maitland has won the hosting rights to the 2023 Netball NSW Senior State Titles, usually held in Sydney

September 21 2022 - 11:00pm
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold pictured with representatives from council, Netball NSW and Maitland Netball Association. Image supplied.

In a win for the Hunter Region's netballers, Maitland has won the hosting rights to the 2023 Netball NSW Senior State Titles.

