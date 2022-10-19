Global weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin is poised to establish a national missile defence centre at Williamtown.
The Lockheed Martin facility would lead skills development and research in the field of integrated air and missile defence (IAMD) and place Williamtown at the centre of a significant development in Australia's defence capability.
The company says the centre will be part of a $74 million IAMD "ecosystem" the company plans to develop across Australia.
Lockheed Martin has recommended to the Department of Defence that the centre be located at Williamtown.
Newcastle Airport chief executive Peter Cock said on Wednesday that the company's announcement was a "considerable win" for the Williamtown special activation precinct and the Hunter.
"We're incredibly excited by Lockheed Martin Australia's announcement, and we're wholly supportive of their proposal," Dr Cock said.
"The establishment of the newest Lockheed Martin Australia facility will not only play an important role in our region's growth but also enable the airport to continue to deliver on its promise to the community with the continued growth of Astra Aerolab."
The Astra Aerolab is an aerospace- and defence-focused development within the NSW government-supported activation precinct.
"The proposed location of the facility will further establish Astra Aerolab and Williamtown as the state's premier location for defence, aerospace and innovation," Dr Cock said.
"We look forward to engaging with Lockheed Martin Australia to help bring this project to fruition and working together with them to help grow capabilities that will benefit our region for years to come."
Missile defence systems are designed to shoot down incoming cruise and ballistic strike missiles. Lockheed Martin has three such systems which it likely would seek to adapt for Australia.
The company said in a statement that the "ecosystem" would bring together government, academia and industry to enhance and maintain Australia's defence capability in the long term.
The ecosystem would support "real-time" feedback from RAAF aircraft, "allowing Australian industry to engineer solutions for Defence that will deter and defeat current and emerging threats".
"By fostering closer collaboration ... we can create a force multiplying effect by bringing the brightest minds from across the nation to bolster national security through sovereign self-sufficiency," Lockheed Martin Australia and New Zealand chief executive Warren McDonald said.
Lockheed Martin, which makes and supports the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, already has a significant presence at Williamtown.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald.
