Getting into the community 'spirit' for a third year in a row, Medowie resident Therese Mace has spent weeks crafting up a spooky treat for her neighbourhood.
Dubbed as the 'Halloween lady', Mrs Mace has decorated her front lawn at 45 Kirrang Drive, with a range of ghoulish and eerie decorations, to create an impressive Halloween display.
"I just love it. I love doing this more than Christmas," she said.
Previously she had accessorized the front half of her yard with all weird and wonderful Halloween creatures and this year she made the decision to expand.
"Just to go a bit crazier we've gone all the way up the side of the yard this year so people will be able to see even more," she said.
She said she loved how much her grandchildren enjoyed her display and was happy to share that joy with the community.
"We get people knocking on the door to ask if they can take photos. I've put up signs saying photos are welcome.
"It's really great, we enjoy it and I get great pleasure out of it and seeing people happy and watching cars stop by," she said.
Last year Mrs Mace handed out 250 lolly bags and was anticipating a large turnout once again on October 31.
"We're prepared this year. On Monday we'll be dressed and ready and be out the front waiting for trick-or-treaters," she said.
As trick-or-treaters hit the streets, Port Stephens-Hunter Police District are encouraging residents to be safe.
Chief Inspector Rod Blackman reminded people to use their common-sense and be aware of stranger danger as they approach people's houses.
"Stay in your local area, only go to houses you know in your neighbourhood, or those with decorations, and don't go into houses with strangers," he said.
Inspector Blackman insisted parents go with their children and plan their trick-or-treating trip for while it's still daylight.
I report on a range of different topics from community news to sport. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities.
