Guided tours through the Mambo Wetlands and talks about its diverse habitat and cultural significance will be open to the community to attend next month.
Following a two year COVID-19 hiatus, Mambo Wanda Wetlands Conservation Group will bring back its free Mambo Walks across seven dates in February.
"It's wonderful to be back, helping people appreciate this great natural asset right in the middle of Salamander Bay," Irene Jones, president of the conservation group, said.
The Mambo Walks are held around World Wetlands Day. This year, the day falls on February 2.
To give as many people as possible a chance to enjoy a tour, Mambo Walks have been scheduled for February 5 (8.30am and 2pm), February 9 (9.30am), February 12 (8.30am), February 19 (8.30am and 2pm), February 21 (10am), February 23 (9.30am) and February 26 (8.30am).
Ms Jones said by doing this, the group was able to attract a greater range of speakers including traditional custodian and knowledge holder Carol Ridgeway Bissett, Kate Mannell and Taylar Morrison from Port Stephens Council, scientists Trudy and Bruce Pease, Hunter Bird Observers Club's Neil Fraser and EcoNetwork Port Stephens president and marine scientist Iain Watt.
Ms Mannell and Ms Morrison from the council will be talking about coastal vegetation in their tour.
The Peases, who are experienced fisheries scientists, will take people through the wetlands at high tide to talk about the impact of increased water flows since the construction of the new bridge on Foreshore Drive.
Mr Fraser will share his knowledge on the birds of Mambo in the comfort of the Tomaree Library, while Nigel Dique from EcoNetwork Port Stephens will explain why Ramsar designations are so important for wetlands.
Ms Ridgeway Bissett, a knowledge holder of the Maiangal people, will talk about the history and unique environment of the Mambo Wetlands.
"Carol has supported Mambo Walks in previous years and her tours are always heavily booked," Ms Jones said.
"She has a depth of knowledge about local animal and plant life which she so generously shares as well as educating us about the cultural significance of Mambo and Wanda wetlands."
The walks will be the first activity marking EcoNetwork Port Stephens' 30th anniversary celebrations.
Mr Watt will take a walking group along the foreshore of the wetlands to explore the exciting world of mangroves.
"Mambo Wanda Conservation Group have always tried to educate the public about the significance of wetlands for shoreline protection and estuarine health," he said.
"I'm very pleased to be able to support one of our affiliates as we celebrate EcoNetwork's 30 years of environmental activism in Port Stephens."
Numbers are limited per tour. Bookings are a must. Email koalawetlands@hotmail.com or call/text 0437 132 394.
More Mambo Walks information is available online at ecops.au/mambowalks.
