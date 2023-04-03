With Easter upon us it is a warm welcome to our many holiday visitors.
Those who have arrived with fishing in mind are in for a bonanza! Flathead are going nuts inside the harbour while whiting and bream are busy on Stockton and Fingal Beaches.
Outside the heads snapper, kingfish, teraglin and mulloway are out of control.
I spent an afternoon off the Outer Light for a return of cracker snapper to 5kg along with a thumping 3.5kg spangled emperor.
A rich berley trail of bread attracted yellowtail, sweep, slimy mackerel, bonito and kingfish.
Hottest off-shore spots include the Uralla reef off Anna Bay, the Outer Light at Fingal, Boondelbah Island and Broughton Island.
Easter is also the traditional time for mullet to think about heading to sea. After around three years in the estuary system the mature fish are ready to reproduce.
Last year was a bit disappointing as the fish went wide because of the severe weather conditions. This year should be a cracker.
NSW Fisheries have been made aware of the crash in the pipi population on Stockton Beach.
When I find out more information you will be the first to know.
Get in touch with Stinker
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker: stinkerfishing@yahoo.com
