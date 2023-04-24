Port Stephens Examiner
Something Fishy: Mulloway on the move across Port Stephens

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
April 25 2023 - 9:30am
12 year old Cooper Harwood with his mighty Jimmys Beach mulloway. The 112 centimetre monster was released after a few photos.
Mullet are not the only fish excited at this time of the year.

