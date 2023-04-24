Something Fishy: Mulloway on the move across Port Stephens

Mullet are not the only fish excited at this time of the year.
Where you see mullet gathering, bigger fish are not far away.
Sharks and mulloway follow the mullet schools, feasting on the stragglers.
If you have never caught a mulloway now is the time to focus your attention on the fish that can grow to an impressive 50 kilograms.
Stockton and Fingal Beaches are the most popular for chasing mulloway particularly as the tide rises into the darkness of night.
If you are considering Fingal Bay, I would suggest that you park the car at the surf club and walk around to Green Hill, which is about half way between the surf club and the Fingal Spit.
Best baits are big sea worms or fresh fillets of mullet tossed just behind the shore break. Then it is a waiting game.
What does occur more frequently around Easter is that mulloway are caught by 'accident' - when they are least expected.
Such was the case with young 12-year-old Hawks Nest visitor Cooper Harwood.
Fishing off Jimmy's Beach on dusk it seemed that all Cooper could catch were rays when, whooshka, something big took off.
Following a mighty battle a 112 centimetre mulloway was bounced up the beach, creating great excitement.
After a few photos, the big fish was released.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker. Email him at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com
