Something Fishy: Fishing a thrill to kids of all ages

During all the time I have been involved in recreational fishing, which stretches way back to my earliest days in Tweed Heads, I have found that my greatest fishing pleasure is to witness the thrill and excitement that kids experience when they catch their first fish.
Such was the case with little 5-year-old champion Leah Kovelis.
From Sydney, Leah was holidaying with her grandparents when she wandered out onto the Taylor's Beach jetty with the family and returned with her first cracker bream.
An experience which will remain with her through life.
Over these holidays I have made an effort to check out the many wharves that provide ideal opportunities for kids to learn the mysteries of fishing.
Pleasing to see so many families dangling a line.
There is so much more to fishing than catching fish.
Through the week I was one of many watching the mullet, accompanied by a couple of grey nurse sharks, that had gathered in Kiddies Corner, Fingal Bay.
Few noticed a single bird floating, carefree, in among the mass of fish.
On closer inspection the bird was identified as a - duck!
Commercial fisherman Greg Tarrant told me he saw the duck catch a wave onto the beach.
If you've got a picture of a whopper caught in Port Stephens, fishing yarn to share or hot tip, get in touch with Stinker.
Email him at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com
