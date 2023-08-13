Port Stephens Examiner
University of Newcastle researchers use thermal drones to map koala population in Port Stephens area

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
August 13 2023
It does indicate that there is a bit of a localised decline there. It is definitely something that is concerning.

- Shelby Ryan
A koala spotted by the drone. Picture supplied
A KOALA count like no other is taking place in Port Stephens as researchers use cutting edge drone technology to map the creatures.

