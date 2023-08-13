It does indicate that there is a bit of a localised decline there. It is definitely something that is concerning.- Shelby Ryan
A KOALA count like no other is taking place in Port Stephens as researchers use cutting edge drone technology to map the creatures.
University of Newcastle PhD candidate Shelby Ryan is passionate about conservation, having grown up in the local area surrounded by native wildlife.
Ms Ryan is working with research lead Dr Ryan Witt and the team from the university to use heat-detecting drones to capture koala population data.
"We've been using drones for a couple of years now, but this is the first time anyone has done a widespread study of Port Stephens," she said.
Ms Ryan said the Tomaree Peninsula had historically been known to have a significant koala population, but in the first few weeks of surveying, the numbers they hoped for had not been detected.
"It does indicate that there is a bit of a localised decline there," she said.
"It is definitely something that is concerning, and it's something that's not just occurring in Port Stephens, it's a really widespread issue ... they are exposed to lots of threats."
Ms Ryan said the team was surveying national parks, council-owned land, and state forests, but encouraged anyone in the area with a parcel of private land to reach out and get involved.
She said the drone surveys are done at night and didn't take long. The research is expected to be carried out over the next few months.
Ms Ryan said the project will form a baseline for koala population size and distribution in Port Stephens which can be referred back to, and could help identify areas of high conservation value, or that are struggling.
"Growing up, I frequently saw koalas, but it wasn't until later that I really understood their decline. Growing up in that local area immersed me in that experience of conservation, and that's the reason I became so passionate," she said.
"Being able to work and research in your local area is something so important to me."
Koalas are notoriously difficult to spot, hiding away in tall trees in areas hard to get to, but thermal drones have changed the game.
A previous study Dr Witt worked on where the team searched a location on foot at night with spotlights turned up an average of one koala every seven hours, but when thermal drones searched that same area, one koala was spotted every two hours.
The thermal drone technology is also able to detect other species including wallabies, possums and gliders, so the team can keep tabs on them as well.
