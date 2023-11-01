PEKING DUK
SHOAL BAY
ARIA award winning electronic music duo Peking Duk will play a DJ set at Shoal Bay Country Club on Friday, November 3. With chart-topping singles like High, Stranger and Fake Magic under their belt, this is a show not to miss. Get tickets ($61.15) at shoalbaycountryclub.com.au.
KIDS FUN DAY
RAYMOND TERRACE
Wellbeing & Mystic Services is hosting Children's Day at the Rectory on Saturday, November 4 from 10am to 5pm. There will be face painting, children's yoga, children's meditation, interactive drumming, reading room, crystal stalls, support services, a barbecue and more. Entry is free. The Rectory is at 48 Sturgeon Street, Raymond Terrace.
ECO FESTIVAL
MEDOWIE
Don't miss this weekend's Sustainable Living Festival, on Saturday, November 4 from 9am to 2pm at Ferodale Oval, Medowie. Hosted by Homegrown Markets and EcoNetwork Port Stephens, the festival is jam packed with sustainable workshops, kids activities, speakers and demonstrations, pre-loved items and fresh produce. Read more on page 8.
TRIATHLON
NELSON BAY
The Tomaree Triathlon Club will host its annual Nelson Bay Foreshore event on Sunday, November 5. It's expected to attract more than 80 of the top junior triathlon competitors from across NSW, as well as a magic mile race and other events.
LIVE MUSIC
SOLDIERS POINT
Head to Soldiers Point Bowling Club on Sunday, November 5 at 6.30pm for 'Songs in the Key of Motown', a United States touring show featuring songs from The Jacksons, Marvin Gaye, The Supremes, The Temptations and more. Get tickets ($55) at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1091724.
THE MARKETS
NELSON BAY
The Homegrown Markets are on this Saturday from 4pm to 8pm at Nelson Bay Foreshore. On Sunday, the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are on at Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay from 9am to 3pm. Pick up a unique item or tasty treat from stallholders.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.