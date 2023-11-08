4 beds | 3 bath | 5 car
Located opposite Roy Wood reserve with enchanting views, family friendly size and incredible potential to renovate, this is a home that must be seen.
With four bedrooms in total, multiple living areas and garaging for up to five vehicles this is a rare opportunity by the beach.
Entering the home you are greeted with a wide inviting staircase leading to the air-conditioned upstairs area.
Here you'll find a large lounge area that leads out to the front balcony where views over Mambo wetlands and Roy Wood reserve to the water are enjoyed.
The large, light-filled kitchen leads through to the dining area and sitting room which all take in the view and has access to two balconies.
Behind here is a second living area ideal as a media room.
Three bedrooms are located upstairs.
The main at the front enjoys water views and walks through the wardrobe to the ensuite.
Bedrooms two and three at the rear of the home are a great size and are serviced by a large bathroom with separate toilet.
Downstairs can be used as a one bedroom granny flat, teenagers retreat or Airbnb.
Alternatively, create an incredible rumpus/leisure area.
There is currently a living area, kitchenette, bedroom, bathroom and room that has been used as a sauna and spa room.
The garage is a car lovers dream with twin doors leading to a huge garage that could house up to five vehicles.
The rear yard gives plenty of space to create the ultimate landscape.
Roy Wood reserve is directly across the road, giving a calm beach with BBQ facilities and popular mooring area with dinghy storage.
"This property will appeal to someone wanting to create a really special home by the beach," listing agent Daniel O'Meara from McGrath Port Stephens said.
"It's originally master built so it's solid and located in an incredible spot.
"Opposite Roy Wood reserve, water views, potential for dual living, renovation potential, garaging for up to five vehicles, beach across the road, transport at the door, shops, gym, bowling alley a short walk and Nelson Bay CBD is seven minute drive.
"This home must be seen to be appreciated."
The area has relaxing walks, gorgeous parks and reserves perfect for picnics and cycle paths where you can ride into Nelson Bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.