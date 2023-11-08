Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Lawn Bowls: Raymond Terrace star Lee Schraner named Newcastle's best

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
November 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lee Schraner was named the Newcatle Bowler of the Year. Picture by Cordell Richardson
Lee Schraner was named the Newcatle Bowler of the Year. Picture by Cordell Richardson

Raymond Terrace superstar Lee Schraner has been rewarded for another outstanding year, taking out the 2022-23 Newcastle bowler of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.