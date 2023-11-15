Port Stephens Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Share the Dignity 'It's in the Bag' donations taken at Bunnings

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated November 16 2023 - 8:17am, first published 8:15am
The contents of a Share The Dignity bag for a young mother.
This November, Share the Dignity is calling on New South Wales residents to ensure women and girls spending Christmas in domestic violence refuges, homeless shelters, or living in poverty, receive basic essentials and the gift of love and hope for Christmas through the It's in the Bag campaign.

