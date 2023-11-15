This November, Share the Dignity is calling on New South Wales residents to ensure women and girls spending Christmas in domestic violence refuges, homeless shelters, or living in poverty, receive basic essentials and the gift of love and hope for Christmas through the It's in the Bag campaign.
The initiative is in its ninth year and encourages people to pay it forward by filling a bag with a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap, roll-on-deodorant, and period products - as well as optional extras such as lip balm, socks, or a handwritten note.
Bags filled with essentials can be dropped off at any Bunnings store nationwide from until Sunday 26 November 2023.
In Australia, an estimated 2.7 million Australian women had experienced family or domestic violence, and an estimated 53,974 women were homeless in 2021, according to the most recent ABS stats on personal safety.
Share the Dignity's recent survey of 3,648 Australian women, found living without basic essentials was a widespread issue with almost 20 per cent (18%) going without the basic essentials included in It's in the Bag donations due to cost.
While the number of people affected by the rising cost of living is concerning, Share the Dignity founder and managing director, Rochelle Courtenay said she was hopeful donations would increase after being significantly impacted over the past three years.
"Each year thousands of women and girls are waking up on Christmas morning in domestic violence refuges and homeless shelters. For many, an It's in the Bag might be the only gift they receive for Christmas," Ms Courtenay said.
"For the past three years, we have received on average 30,000 fewer bags compared to pre-covid numbers. It breaks my heart to think 30,000 vulnerable women and girls aren't receiving an It's in the Bag donation and are instead going without basic essentials like period products, a toothbrush and soap.
"For those who can afford to give, I urge you to put an It's in the Bag together this year. You never know who in your life could be experiencing homelessness, domestic violence, or be struggling to make ends meet, so please help a woman in need this Christmas.
"This year we are expecting to receive 140,000 charity requests and I truly hope we can meet these requests to ensure women and girls in need wake up on Christmas to receive a handbag full of hope and love."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.