Port Stephens landholders and community members have the chance to help preserve the region's koalas and win an overnight stay for two at the award winning Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary.
A Port Stephens Council spokesperson said council was looking to partner with landholders to protect and restore koala habitat on private land.
"The type of land we are interested in includes lands such as small residential blocks to large agricultural parcels across Port Stephens," the spokesperson said.
The council is looking to partner with the community to create koala safe spaces to contributes to the health, wellbeing and long-term conservation of koalas across the Port Stephens LGA.
Safe places can be found in rural and urban areas and span from a single paddock or yard tree to a large bush block.
The spokesperson said there were a number of things people can do to help.
These include:
Even if you cannot provide a safe space on your own property, there are other ways to be involved, including reporting sightings, citizen science and advocacy.
People can sign up to help and enter the competition at https://www.portstephens.nsw.gov.au/environment/koalas
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.