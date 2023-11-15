Port Stephens Pythons sporting gesture applauded by rival team

Port Stephens third XI (Division 6) team went above and beyond to show the spirit of cricket is alive and well with a wonderful sporting gesture during their game against Maryland Fletcher on Saturday.
When one of Maryland Fletchers players who has autism and a learning disability was run out for a duck, Port Stephens called him back to have another bat.
A wonderful call and Maryland Fletcher shared their appreciation on their Facebook Page writing: "Just wanted to send a shout out to the Port Stephens Pythons Div 6 team.
"One of our players has autism and a learning delay and they treated him with care and respect today in our game at Kurraka Oval.
"When he was run out for 0 they called him back to the pitch when the innings had closed to make sure he got a decent bat and to score a couple of runs."
The Python of the Week award came from that match as well with Troy Elwes taking 5-25 off seven overs to complete his first five wicket haul for the club.
Port held onto win by one run after posting 7/80 and dismissing Maryland Fletcher for 10/79.
In Division 1, the Pythons maintained their unbeaten start with a five-wicket win against The Gardens (Cardiff-Boolaroo).
Jason Eveleigh picked up 4-15 and Brock Hawley (2-23), Lleyton Eveleigh (2-10) and Tyran Eveleigh (2-15) took two wickets each as Port dismissed The Gardens for 68 in the 29th over.
In reply the Pythons made 5/69 passing their target in the 14th over with Jarrod Moxey 30 not out and Shawn Davies 13 not out.
The Pythons 2nd XI (Div 2) lost by one run after restricting Nelson Bay to 8/117, with Cameron Wilson taking 4-33. Port were out for 116. Luke Cooper top scored with 43.
