Port Stephens Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Better housing mix needed to tackle Port Stephen housing crisis

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
November 15 2023 - 7:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A passenger train at Hamilton Station in Newcastle. A Port Stephens forum has floated extending the railway to Raymond Terrace.
A passenger train at Hamilton Station in Newcastle. A Port Stephens forum has floated extending the railway to Raymond Terrace.

A passenger railway service connecting Raymond Terrace with Newcastle and Maitland has been floated as a way to attract housing development to the area and reduce population pressure on other parts of Port Stephens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.