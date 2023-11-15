Port Stephens Examiner
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Latest News

Nelson Bay's Lisa Steane prepares for Sydney's semi against Adelaide

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 16 2023 - 6:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Steane is eyeing an AFLW semi-final appearance with the Swans this weekend. Picture Swans Media
Lisa Steane is eyeing an AFLW semi-final appearance with the Swans this weekend. Picture Swans Media

As Lisa Steane flies Hunter's flag during AFLW finals, the Nelson Bay product believes it is only a matter of time before the region has stronger representation in the elite competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help