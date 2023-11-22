4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Forty-two Wallawa Road isn't just a house; it's the very embodiment of coastal tranquility.
Prepare to fall in love at first sight when you see the unparalleled north-facing water views that will steal your breath away.
Whether it's the magic of sunrise or the enchantment of sunset, watch the bay transform into a nature-inspired masterpiece from your very own front row seat.
The elevated top veranda offers sweeping panoramic water views and becomes the perfect venue for hosting gatherings with friends.
From cozy brunches to captivating sunset cocktail parties, this space seamlessly extends the coastal charm of this home.
Homeowners also benefit from the option to live solely on the main floor.
A short flat driveway leads directly from the street to the garage providing easy, level access to the open-plan lounge, kitchen, and dining area, where vaulted ceilings embrace natural light and breathtaking water views from every angle.
This level also hosts the master bedroom which looks out to those stunning water views and includes an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe.
There is even a spacious second queen-sized bedroom at the front as well as the large family bathroom.
But there's more to discover - downstairs, you'll find an extra living room and two additional bedrooms, all of which enjoy breathtaking water views both inside and on the second veranda, inviting the refreshing sea breezes.
This space is perfect for accommodating guests or providing an additional family zone.
It comes complete with a kitchen bench, cabinets, and ample cupboard space for portable kitchen appliances.
Currently, it operates as a thriving Airbnb, offering the potential to generate income for you.
In total, the property offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms, including both king and queen-sized rooms on each level.
The home is equally suitable for family living or serving as a spacious holiday haven.
A practical double lock-up garage plus large storage areas under the house complete the package.
Encompassing an expansive 1208sqm of land, approximately a quarter of an acre, this spacious property presents a wealth of outdoor opportunities.
Whether your vision includes adding a pool (STCA) or savouring the meticulously landscaped garden adorned with valuable mature native plants such as multiple grass trees, an avocado tree, and a mango tree yielding delicious fruit, the possibilities are endless.
There is even an existing pergola and covered outdoor BBQ area in the garden ready to enjoy.
With its proximity to Nelson Bay CBD, Bagnall's and Dutchies Beaches, this property offers quick access to the best sun, sand, and bustling dining scene that Port Stephens has to offer.
It seamlessly combines comfort and convenience, making it a true gem in one of the most sought-after locations on the Port Stephens peninsula.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.