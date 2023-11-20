It's National Skin Cancer Action Week this week and one of Port Stephens' local skin cancer clinics is stepping out to promote skin cancer prevention at one of its major sources, the beach.
Dr Jodie Yapp, who runs The Skin Cancer Clinic @ Bay Doctors, at Salamander Bay, and her team will be doing lots of extra skin checks, all of which will be bulk-billed, during the week.
Come the weekend they will be heading to Fingal and Birubi beaches to spread the message further.
"There will be educational posts and videos daily on our Instagram and Facebook pages promoting sun safety, dispelling common skin cancer myths and educating the public to be more aware of skin cancer.
"We will will also be heading to Fingal and Birubi beaches on the weekend of November 25-26 to spread the message further."
By the age of 70, two out of every three people will have had a skin cancer.
"It is all too common in our region, with many many skin cancers being diagnosed every week at the clinic, including deadly melanomas," said Dr Yapp, who is constantly surprised by the things she finds lurking on people's skin.
"There is a common misconception that melanoma is the only serious skin cancer, but squamous cell cancers can be deadly, and basal cell cancers can make a real mess, especially on the face.
"Be on the lookout for any lesion that is changing, or any sore that won't heal or bleeds."
Dr Yapp said those most at risk of skin cancer have very fair skin, have spent lots of time in the sun, may have a family history of melanoma or lots of moles.
She urged anyone who was in those risk factors to come in and have a skin check this week.
"But don't think you're not at risk if you don't have these risk factors. In the Australian sun, everyone is at risk," she said.
Dr Yapp said in summer in Port Stephens the UV Index can be at dangerous level for longer periods particularly in the morning.
When the UV index is over 3 (on a scale of 0-11), most Australians should use sun protection or seek shade.
"At this time of year, the UV index is over 3 from about 8.45am to 4pm - a lot longer that people realise," she said. "So basically we should all apply sunscreen or cover up and wear a hat every day when out and about".
Dr Yapp said many people on the Tomaree Peninsula have their skin checked regularly, but there were many more that do not.
"Young adults and middle-aged men are the most under-screened," she said. "It is 15 minutes once a year that could save your life".
To increase the chances or early detection call the clinic on 4089 2299 or book a skin check through HotDoc.
