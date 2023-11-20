Changed road conditions on New England Hwy for MI extension works

M1 Pacific Motorway northbound lane closure between Black Hill Road and John Renshaw Drive from 8pm to 5am, Monday 20 November to Friday 24 November.

New England Highway eastbound lane closure between Quarter Sessions Road and Anderson Drive off-ramp from 8pm to 5am, Monday 20 November to Tuesday 21 November.

New England Highway westbound shoulder closure from 8pm to 5am, Monday 20 November to Friday 24 November.

Maitland Road westbound lane closure from 8pm to 5am, Monday 20 November to Friday 24 November.

Pacific Highway southbound shoulder closure, near Tomago Road from 8pm to 5am, Wednesday 22 November to Friday 24 November.