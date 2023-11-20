Changed road conditions on New England Hwy for MI extension works

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week on the New England Highway to carry out construction work for the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.
The work will require lane closures and temporary speed reductions at the following locations and times:
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllers.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
