3 beds | 3 bath | 3 car
Perfectly positioned in the highly coveted 'Corrie Parade', this exceptional property, mere footsteps away from the serene Corlette Beach and Roy Wood reserve, offers a lifestyle of unparalleled beauty and convenience.
As you step into this haven, prepare to be captivated by awe-inspiring views overlooking the majestic Port Stephens Vistas.
The coastal interiors, adorned with floating timber flooring, create bright and airy spaces that seamlessly blend the beauty of nature with modern comfort.
The heart of this residence is its open-plan kitchen and living area, a space designed for both functionality and style.
The modern kitchen boasts sleek white cabinetry, ample storage space and top-of-the-line appliances, providing the perfect setting for culinary exploration.
Curated with the ease of entertaining in mind, the property offers a generously sized balcony that effortlessly extends from the open-plan design, inviting family and friends to soak in the breathtaking surroundings.
Whether it's a quiet morning coffee or a lively gathering at sunset, this space is designed for creating cherished memories.
The expansive main bedroom, strategically located on the entry level, offers a coastal-inspired ensuite adorned with calming blue hues.
A private retreat, it provides a tranquil escape with the added convenience of easy access.
Downstairs, two one-bedroom units not only capture enchanting water views but also offer versatility.
One unit has found success as an Airbnb, providing an excellent opportunity for additional income or guest accommodations. Accessible by foot via Corrie Lane, these units provide both privacy and convenience..
Boasting other convenient features including a double carport, automatic irrigation system, two garden sheds, two laundries and dual access from both Corrie Parade and Corrie Lane - what else could you need?
Discover a lifestyle where coastal beauty meets modern convenience, where every detail has been thoughtfully curated to create a residence that is both elegant and welcoming.
This property on Corrie Parade is not just a home; it's a celebration of coastal living at its finest.
