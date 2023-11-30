Port Stephens Examiner
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Latest News

Good roll up for Birubi Point nippers to start season

By Peter Arnold
December 1 2023 - 9:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Birubi nippers in action at the beach. Picture supplied
Birubi nippers in action at the beach. Picture supplied

The Birubi Point nippers had a good roll up for their lifesaving and surf skill drills last Sunday, with 180 kids between the ages of under-6 through to under-14s enjoying the morning in extremely hot conditions,

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.