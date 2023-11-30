Good roll up for Birubi Point nippers to start season

The Birubi Point nippers had a good roll up for their lifesaving and surf skill drills last Sunday, with 180 kids between the ages of under-6 through to under-14s enjoying the morning in extremely hot conditions,
Kristy Arnall, the club's junior activities coordinator was delighted with the roll up.
The Birubi nippers are gearing up for a visit from their neighbours the Fingal Surf Club with up to 400 children joining in the events to be held on the day,
The Birubi club have a small army of volunteers in place to keep the normal Sunday activities in order.
The crew includes age managers Simon Fish, Mellissa Fogarty, Callum Mercer, Matt Buckley, Duncan Clarysee, Tony Whitten, Kristy Arnall and senior club president Rohan Fisher who all make a valuable contribution to the cause.
Next on the agenda for the nippers is the club Christmas party on Sunday, December 16, with Santa arriving at the beach by rubber ducky.
