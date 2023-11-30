Port Stephens Examiner
Raymond Terrace Magpies sign former junior Pat Mata'utia for 2024.

By Peter Arnold
November 30 2023 - 4:08pm
Pat Mata'utia, picture in action for Maitland, returns to the Raymond Terrace in 2024 where his career began. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Former Newcastle Knight and Raymond Terrace junior Pat Mata'utia is retuning home to the Raymond Terrace Magpies as the club looks to build on its B-grade premiership squad for their 2024 A-grade campaign.

