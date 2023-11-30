Former Newcastle Knight and Raymond Terrace junior Pat Mata'utia is retuning home to the Raymond Terrace Magpies as the club looks to build on its B-grade premiership squad for their 2024 A-grade campaign.
Recruiting Mata'utia is a huge boost for the club. He is an undoubted talent on the field and a great influence on the training track and around the club.
Mata'utia was a NSW Under-18 representative player, played for country NSW and had several season with the Newcastle Knights.
Most recently he was part of the premiership winning Maitland Pickers' Newcastle Rugby League and President's Cup campaigns.
Magpies president Luke Handsaker and the hard working committee have the club in good shape as they look forward to the challenge of playing in the top grade next season,
The step up will be significant and some hard work from the recruiting committee has seed the retention bulk of last year's premiership team ready to roll in season 2024
The club is keen to hear from players wishing to join the club next season.
The Magpies will field two men's teams, two ladies league tag teams and the women's tackle team that went all the way to last year's grand final will be back, although several members of their talented squad have been recruited to the NRLW league.
The club coaching staff will be announced soon with the club likely to have two preseason training runs before Christmas.
The club is fortunate to have some terrific sponsors on board for 2024 with the Lakeside Tavern giving the club a home base, other support comes from Bacon Mining, Auto Cool and Anytime Fitness
Fingal Bay Rugby League Glub will hold their annual general meeting at the Country Cub Hotel on Tuesday, December 5, at 6pm.
Applications are now open for the executive committee positions, president, vice president, secretary and treasurer for 2024 as well general committee positions, ground, bar and canteen managers and other roles.
The club is also seeking coaches and managers for the men's and women's teams,
Club vice president Darren Coles believes the club will embrace the move to the B-grade competition following taking out the premiership in C-grade this year
The ladies league tag who finished third in A-grade will continue in the top grade,
Several club stalwarts hung up their boots after the title win, but Coles said the club had been revitalised with the arrival of some young guns. Player of the year Steve Whitehead will be back in 2024
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.