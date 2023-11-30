The young Terrace Lions Stage 1 Division 1 team have started their season off with a bang, with a new fresh team coached by Kevin Brooks and batting coach Jaxon Brooks.
The father and son coaches said they have an exciting young team with some new players to the game and some young players stepping up to Division 1
"They are starting to play good cricket and just love the game," Kevin said of his young charges.
The young Lions recorded their second win of the season on Saturday when they defeated Western Suburbs 92-75 at Rutherford.
"I can see improvement each week with the team getting better every game. I'm really happy for them as they are trying so hard," Kevin said.
Man of match was Spencer Jordan. The top batters were Archie Grining 15 and Harry Jordan 12
The top bowlers were Lachlan Walker and Hunter Wells who both took two wickets.
The top fielder was Archie Grining who made one run out.
In a show of how all the players are contributing, Spencer Jordan was the sixth recipient of the man of the match award. The other winners were Lachlan Walker (Rd 1.), Harry Jordan (Rd 2.), Archie Grining (Rd 4.), Hunter Wells (Rd 5.) and Hunter Holstein (Rd 6.)
In other junior games from Raymond Terrace:
Raymond Terrace 7/51 lost against Norths 1/53
Raymond Terrace 7/48 lost against Norths 5/49
Raymond Terrace 37 lost against Woodducks 4/97
Raymond Terrace 63 lost against Maitland City Maroon 78
