Port Stephens Examiner
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Child Deaths 2022 Annual Report a 'tragic loss of life'

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated November 29 2023 - 7:07am, first published 7:02am
'Tragic loss of life': the 111 children who died on our watch
NEARLY a quarter of the children who died in NSW last year were known to authorities, including 46 babies and 15 teenagers who died by suicide.

