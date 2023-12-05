Port Stephens Examinersport
Eden Hasson wins under-18s at Australian Junior Surfing titles

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated December 5 2023 - 2:15pm, first published 2:09pm
Eden Hasson
Eden Hasson

Boat Harbour's Eden Hasson claimed the under-18 title at the Australian junior surfing championships at Phillip Island in Victoria on Sunday, winning a final featuring fellow Port Stephens surfer Jimmi Hill.

