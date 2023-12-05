Port Stephens Examiner
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
No rookie errors as Joel Field claims state title at Raymond Terrace

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
December 6 2023 - 7:28am
Joel Field with the State Rookie Singles Championship. Picture supplied by Bowls NSW
Charlestown's Joel Field became only the fourth player from Zone Two to win the State Rookie Singles Championship when he was victorious last Friday at Raymond Terrace.

