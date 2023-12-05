No rookie errors as Joel Field claims state title at Raymond Terrace

Charlestown's Joel Field became only the fourth player from Zone Two to win the State Rookie Singles Championship when he was victorious last Friday at Raymond Terrace.
He joined Owen Elliot, Bernie Greenbank and Scott Davis on the list of Rookie champions.
Field won his opening two matches 17-8 and 17-13 before going down 10-17 in his third match. But the 10 shots scored was enough to see him finish on top of the section.
In the quarter-final, Field was against the Mattara Restricted Singles winner and Raymond Terrace local Ben Rowsell, who claimed his section with three matches and a plus-22 margin. However, Field was outstanding and took the match 17-8.
In the semi final, Field was against David Beaumont from Yamba, but again Field was too strong and took the match 17-13 which set up a final against Kayne Carmichael from Malua Bay.
Carmicahel had cruised through his section with three wins plus 29 and then won his quarter final 17-5 and semi 17-4. However, the final was one-way traffic as Field oozed class to secure the state title 17-3.
Field was on track for the Singles and Pairs double playing with clubmate Scott Ellis. The duo won their opening section match 12-9 before going down 9-14 in game two, which meant the pair had to secure a big win in match three. They did so, recording a 28-1 victory and claimed the section.
In the quarter-finals Ellis and Field took care of Kaye Newberry and Elayne Byers from Westport 19-6, but were beaten 9-7 by Temora's Josh Eyles and Artie Staceyin a classic semi.
Of the other contenders from Newcastle and surrounds, Shaun O'Toole from Kurri finished third in his singles section and Cardiff's Scott Karuso also finished third.
In the pairs, Bruce Patchett and Steven Woods (Nelson Bay) won their section but were defeated by the eventual winners in the quarter-final 14-10. Julie Trypas and Randal Cotten (Kurri Kurri) finished fourth in their section, as did Karen King and Sarah King (Edgeworth). Leslie Bird and Zachary Simpson (Club Maitland City) ran second in their section.
