Mesmerising ocean vistas beckon from extraordinary modern beach residence

The ultimate coastal lifestyle is on offer here with views all the way through to Newcastle.- Dane Queenan, PRD Port Stephens
3 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
Nestled within one of Fisherman's Bay's most exclusive oceanfront streets, this extraordinary modern beach residence offers an unparalleled family haven, providing awe-inspiring, uninterrupted views of the ocean from nearly every room.
The residence boasts a split-level layout bathed in natural light, featuring soaring ceilings and a palette of neutral interiors that collectively cultivate a welcoming and cosy atmosphere.
The lower level seamlessly connects the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living areas to an expansive sun-drenched entertainer's deck, providing an unrivalled backdrop of the mesmerizing ocean panorama.
Prepare to be the envy of your guests as you host summer barbecues following a leisurely day at the beach, conveniently located just 188 meters away.
The gourmet kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, adorned with sleek stone benchtops, top-of-the-line stainless-steel appliances and an abundance of cupboard space. Designed with both style and functionality in mind, this kitchen is a delight for those who appreciate culinary finesse.
The residence comprises three generously sized bedrooms, providing ample space to comfortably accommodate family and friends. The main bedroom, equipped with a split system air conditioner and a private ensuite, stands as an oasis of relaxation, offering the perfect retreat to unwind in style and comfort.
This stunning abode's prime location places it mere footsteps away from the beach, captivating rockpools, and the serene Fisherman's Bay Park.
For added convenience, a short drive will transport you to Anna Bay village, where you can explore charming shops, delightful cafes, and delectable restaurants, completing the experience of coastal luxury living.
"The standout features of this property are stunning ocean views on offer from the large entertaining deck as well as the coastal location by the ocean in Fishermans Bay," listing agent Dane Queenan from PRD Port Stephens said.
"This property will attract interest from both investors and owner occupiers due to the location and views. This property would also make the ideal holiday home with its ease of access to the beach, perched on a headland.
"The ultimate coastal lifestyle is on offer here with views all the way through to Newcastle."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.