Chance to live great Australian dream on quality land close to the coast

This is not your typical backyard but the epitome of the Australian dream having space for the kids to run around, motorbikes, horses, and the simple outdoor farm lifestyle.- Sherry Christian, Raine and Horne Nelson Bay
6 beds | 3 bath | 10 car
This is an extremely rare opportunity to secure a beautifully cared for home on approximately 25 acres of quality level land.
Situated in a sought-after location where you are between your choice of both the Port Stephens waterways and the city life of Newcastle.
This property is the perfect fit for larger families and individuals seeking a lifestyle shift.
Home to a stunning acreage property that has been partly renovated and is immaculately maintained from top to bottom.
You will love the modern living with a country vibe, floating floorboards, 10ft soaring ceilings, and a seamless flow from indoor to outdoor, making it the perfect family entertainer.
The functional kitchen overlooking the paddocks is the heart of the home with ample storage.
From here, you will fall in love with the huge living areas, fireplace, and large outdoor decks from front to rear spanning the entire width of the home.
Room for the largest of families, you will find six bedrooms of accommodation, all generous in size with built-in robes and an ensuite to the master suite.
In addition to this, there is an extra bathroom and kitchenette in the separate guest accommodation, ideal for guests or teenagers wanting their own space.
Now let us get to the land.
Fully fenced paddocks, abundant storage across multiple sheds 3 x 200sqm and machinery shed 140sqm will home for all the toys including boats, caravan, quads and of course the ride-on and more.
When you want to mix up the farm life for the coast life, jump in the car and swim at iconic Birubi Beach in less than 15 minutes making this property the top choice.
