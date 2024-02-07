Port Stephens Examiner
Chance to live great Australian dream on quality land close to the coast

February 8 2024 - 12:30am
This is not your typical backyard but the epitome of the Australian dream having space for the kids to run around, motorbikes, horses, and the simple outdoor farm lifestyle.

- Sherry Christian, Raine and Horne Nelson Bay

House of the Week

2857 Nelson Bay Road, Salt Ash

6 beds | 3 bath | 10 car

