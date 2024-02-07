Double the excitement: First day of big school for Raymond Terrace twins

Raymond Terrace twins Linkin Horsley and Cory Solomons are off to big school and they couldn't be more excited to step foot in the school grounds.
The five-year-olds started Kindergarten at Raymond Terrace Public School on Tuesday, February 6.
The boys' mum Jandy-Lee Horsley said it was bittersweet to see Linkin and Cory off to start their first week of big school.
"They're my littlest babies," she said.
However, Ms Horsley said she feels relieved to think that the boys will have each other for the next chapter of their lives.
"They haven't stopped talking about going to big school and they are excited to join their big sister," she said.
"I don't think they're super keen on having to sit down and learn but they're excited for playtime."
Raymond Terrace Public School has two Kindergarten classes and one combined Kindergarten and Year 1 class this year and Ms Horsley said she has decided to separate the boys into different classes.
"Hopefully that means more focusing in the classroom," she said.
Principal Salena Langholz said Raymond Terrace Public School is no stranger to twins.
"We've had plenty of twins come through in past years," she said.
"They each have their own individual talents and special gifts."
Ms Langholz said even though the twin boys will be in separate classes it's nice for them to be able to start school with someone familiar.
"I was very excited to welcome our Kindergarten students as they started their first day of school, it's such a joyous time for us," she said.
"Most of the time there are more smiles then there are tears."
NSW Department of Education secretary Murat Dizdar said more than 63,000 students have started Kindergarten in NSW public schools in 2024.
"Starting school is a rite of passage and a key transition point in education," he said.
"Every student, parent and teacher will remember what their first day of school was like and it's our goal to create these same memorable experiences for today's students."
