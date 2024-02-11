Raymond Terrace beat Northern Suburbs by two wickets in thriller

Raymond Terrace have claimed their second win of the season beating Northern Suburbs by two wickets in a thrilling finish at Lorn Park on Sunday.
Resuming at 2/62 and needing 72 runs to win, the Lions had to contend with plenty of movement off the wicket and were reduced to 8-86 as Norths bowlers, led by David Hancock with 4-24, took control.
The homeside looked like pulling off a second backs-to-the-wall win in as many weeks after last round's stunning 10 wicket haul for just 56 runs to defeat City United.
But after so many agonisingly close losses over the past two seasons, Raymond Terrace were not going to let this one slip.
Mackenzie Morison and Steve Smith combined in a 53-run partnership to deny the Norths bowlers and deliver the Lions a memorable win.
Smith made a patient 17 off 54 balls, taking the anchor role until the early demons in the pitch started to calm.
Morison made a memorable 35 off 36 balls, hitting a straight six over long-off to claim the win after tying the game with one of his six four.
Terrace skipper Daniel Upward said it was a magnificent effort at the end by Morison and Smith and a great relief to finally win a close game.
"We've come agonisingly close a few times and to win a game like this will do us the world of good " he said.
"We fielded well, we bowled very well and came through a tough start when the ball was moving around lots."
Daniel Harden and Joseph Harden resumed unbeaten on 17 and 10 respectively at Lorn Park on Sunday, with Joseph out without adding to his score and Daniel out for 21 caught and bowled by Hancock.
Max Farmer added 10, but the Lions batters were catching edges as the ball darted about
On day one in similar conditions, the Terrace finally won a toss and made the most of it, sending Norths into bat and dismissing them for 133.
Jayden Newson dismissed three of Norths' top four to finish with 3-20 and with Upward capturing opener Sean Gibson, Norths were in all sorts of trouble for 4-46.
The wickets continued to fall at regular intervals as the Terrace produced it's best and most disciplined bowling effort of the season.
"The pitch definitely had an influence in the first hour, but after that batting conditions improved,"Upward said.
"I thought it was our most disciplined bowling effort in bowling as planned to the one side of the wicket and we got the results."
Upward finished with 2-37 off 19.4 overs, Mackenzie Morison 2-18, Josh Wells 2-40 and Jaxon Brooks 1-5.
"It was certainly nice to win a toss when conditions to bat weren't the best. But I thought we made the most of the conditions with our bowling," Upward said.
Norths tail wagged with a valuable 28 runs at the end, with Ethan Bartlett making 14, after being 8/105. Josh Callinan top scored with 23 and Matt Sugden made 22.
In the only other game to proceed on the weekend, Eastern Suburbs dismissed Thornton for just 75 on day two of their game at A & D Lawrence Reserve, to record a 110-run win.
Resuming at 2/18, Thornton were all out in just the 38th over unable to come to grips with the conditions.
Thornton Skipper Matt Gabriel top scored with 28 as Doug Loth (3-16), James Killen (3-31) and Henry Field (3-9) all picked up hauls of three wickets for Easts.
After tough start to the season, it was the Griffins second win in a row, after collecting an outright win against Raymond Terrace last round.
Easts' effort with the bat in which they made 185 after being in trouble at 7/134 seemed even more meritorious after Thornton's collapse.
Griffins stand-in captain Tom Porter top scored with 37, Lachie Wishart made 32 and Tom Lovegrove 31, while Doug Loth 17 and Jett Lee 14 made valuable contributions at the end.
Thornton shared the wickets around with Elliott Thompson taking 2-39, Dan Willis 2-19 and Dean Bradford 2-22.
The matches between Western Suburbs and City United and Kurri Weston Mulbring and Tenambit Morpeth were washed out.
The ladder after round 16: 1. KWM 70; 2. Wests 55; 3. City 44; 4. Norths 44; 5. Thornton 41; 6. TM 40; 7. Easts 34; 8. RT 16.
Raymond Terrace host Tenambit Morpeth at Jack Collins Oval in round 17 (Feb 17 & Feb 24), before hosting City United in the final round, a one-day game on Saturday, March 2.
