Explore this four-bed family stunner that's close to all the essentials

4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR
This beautiful four-bedroom home is a dream come true for anyone seeking a comfortable and convenient lifestyle.
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac, 11A Yawl Close is the perfect place for both owner-occupiers and investors.
The property is in close proximity to the waterfront, shops, and schools, providing a relaxed and peaceful environment.
You can enjoy the convenience of having everything you need just a short walk away.
The Roy Wood Reserve, located within 1km of the property, is a great place to unwind and enjoy the serene surroundings.
Selling agent Daniel O'Meara said that the property has been attracting a lot of attention from potential buyers.
"The main bedroom is located on the ground floor, making it an ideal fit for a wide range of buyer types and ages," he said.
The house is equipped with a split system air conditioner in the lounge area and ceiling fans throughout the home to ensure you can maintain your desired temperature throughout the seasons.
The house is perfect for families, with plenty of room for everyone to enjoy their own space.
The house has a great layout, with plenty of natural light and a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
The bedrooms are spacious, with ample closet space, and the bathrooms are modern and stylish.
The house also features an ample parking area with a double garage, workshop and storage area, so you can easily store all your belongings.
The pet and child-friendly backyard is a great place for kids to play safely while you can relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.
"Being located in a quiet cul-de-sac but within 1km of the shopping centre, schools and the calm waterfront at Roy Wood Reserve, it's a convenient, comfortable home that would suit an owner-occupier but would also be very popular with tenants," Mr O'Meara said.
Overall, this four-bedroom house is the perfect place to call home.
It offers convenience, comfort, and style all in one.
Whether you are an owner-occupier or an investor, this property is a great investment you will cherish for years to come.
