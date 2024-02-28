Expansive home and incredible views offers unparalled luxury coastal living

Step inside to discover an interior of unparalleled sophistication and comfort. Warm timber flooring runs gracefully throughout, guiding you through the spacious layout adorned with a fresh and inviting colour palette. Ascend to the upper level, where an expansive open-plan design awaits, seamlessly integrating the kitchen, dining and living areas. The kitchen, a culinary masterpiece, exudes opulence at every turn with its stone benchtops, shaker-style cabinetry, breakfast bar, butler's pantry and state-of-the-art induction cooktop. An array of glass sliding doors and windows perfectly frame the breathtaking vistas of the sparkling water, inviting you to indulge in endless entertainment on the expansive balcony while soaking in the mesmerising coastal views.