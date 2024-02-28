Expansive home and incredible views offers unparalled luxury coastal living

6 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Nestled along the picturesque coastline of Boat Harbour Beach, this grand coastal home stands as a beacon of luxury and tranquillity. Its pristine facade, adorned with crisp white weatherboard panelling, emanates a timeless elegance that seamlessly blends with its natural surroundings. Immaculately landscaped gardens frame the residence, adding to its allure and providing a sense of serenity from the moment you arrive.
Step inside to discover an interior of unparalleled sophistication and comfort. Warm timber flooring runs gracefully throughout, guiding you through the spacious layout adorned with a fresh and inviting colour palette. Ascend to the upper level, where an expansive open-plan design awaits, seamlessly integrating the kitchen, dining and living areas. The kitchen, a culinary masterpiece, exudes opulence at every turn with its stone benchtops, shaker-style cabinetry, breakfast bar, butler's pantry and state-of-the-art induction cooktop. An array of glass sliding doors and windows perfectly frame the breathtaking vistas of the sparkling water, inviting you to indulge in endless entertainment on the expansive balcony while soaking in the mesmerising coastal views.
The lavish main bedroom epitomises luxury coastal living. Private balcony offers incomparable views of the coast, providing an intimate retreat where you can awaken to the soothing sounds of waves lapping against the shore. The oversized ensuite is a study in modern indulgence, featuring trendy brass fixtures and sleek marble tiles, while the expansive vanity with 'his and hers' sinks adds a touch of practical luxury. A dreamy walk-in wardrobe awaits, boasting ample storage space for your clothing collection, ensuring that both style and functionality are seamlessly intertwined.
The remaining five bedrooms, each generously sized and thoughtfully appointed, offer built-in wardrobes and ceiling fans to ensure comfort for all occupants. A stylish second living area downstairs provides versatility and space for relaxation, creating the perfect environment for unwinding with family and friends.
Outside, a resort-style backyard beckons, featuring an inground, heated swimming pool and a charming cabana where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and indulge in moments of pure tranquillity. With private access to Boat Harbour Beach just steps away, days spent basking in the sun and enjoying the pristine coastline are effortlessly within reach.
Additional features include a double lock-up garage with extra storage, gas connections for water heating and BBQ, a 14kW solar panel system, and a 10kW inverter, ensuring both convenience and sustainability.
This exceptional residence is more than just a home; it's a sanctuary where luxury meets coastal charm, offering a serene escape from the ordinary.
