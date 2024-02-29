What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this week

WEDDING OPEN DAY
THE ANCHORAGE
Head along to The Anchorage for their exclusive wedding open day on Sunday, March 3. Immerse yourself in the ambiance of the venue and meet local supplies, receive expert planning advice and preview the latest in themes and styling for 2024. Experience the charm of a seaside wedding and gather inspiration for your own special day. It is a complimentary event. Register your attendance at https://bit.ly/47qZlxh.
NEW VOGUE AND BALLROOM DANCE GROUP
SOLDIERS POINT BOWLING CLUB
The Soldiers Points New Vogue and Ballroom Dance Group meets on Thursday at 7pm in the Soldiers Point Bowling Club Auditorium. A selection of new vogue and ballroom dances are conducted ending about 9.30pm. A concept of new vogue dancing is that beginners can learn routines by following competent dancers. Typical dance examples, familiar to many of you, are the Gypsy Tap and Pride of Erin. A voluntary contribution of $5 is made to cover operating costs and support special dance evenings. For more information call 0427 147 298.
Hurry now to secure your ticket to party with Australia's most celebrated and exciting tribute to INXS. Live Baby Live: INXS Tribute Show is recognised as the most authentic and electrifying INXS tribute going around. The show is on Saturday, March 2, from 8.30pm. To book www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1142755.
NELSON BAY LEGACY MARKETS
NEIL CARROLL PARK
Head along to the Nelson Bay Legacy Markets this Sunday, March 3 and browse all the second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes that are for sale. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month. The markets are on from 9am to 3pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.