What's on in Port Stephens and surrounds this week

The Soldiers Points New Vogue and Ballroom Dance Group meets on Thursday at 7pm in the Soldiers Point Bowling Club Auditorium. A selection of new vogue and ballroom dances are conducted ending about 9.30pm. A concept of new vogue dancing is that beginners can learn routines by following competent dancers. Typical dance examples, familiar to many of you, are the Gypsy Tap and Pride of Erin. A voluntary contribution of $5 is made to cover operating costs and support special dance evenings. For more information call 0427 147 298.