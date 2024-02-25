Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Sierra Kerr and Jarvis Earle dominate to claim Surfest Pro Junior titles

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
February 26 2024 - 7:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sierra Kerr takes to the air on Sunday. Picture by Darren Anderson Photography
Sierra Kerr takes to the air on Sunday. Picture by Darren Anderson Photography

The cream rose to the top as world junior champions Jarvis Earle and Sierra Kerr claimed Surfest's Burton Automotive Pro Junior titles at Birubi Beach on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.