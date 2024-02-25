Sierra Kerr and Jarvis Earle dominate to claim Surfest Pro Junior titles

The cream rose to the top as world junior champions Jarvis Earle and Sierra Kerr claimed Surfest's Burton Automotive Pro Junior titles at Birubi Beach on Sunday.
Kerr, the daughter of former Championship Tour veteran Josh Kerr, continued an amazing run of form, backing up Friday's Port Stephens Pro qualifying series contest victory and January's world junior title in California.
Kerr started the final on Sunday with scores of 8.0 and 7.33 (15.33 total) to set up the win over Jahly Stokes (12.53), Milla Brown (11.2) and Isla Huppatz Australia (9.86).
"I'm pretty frothing," Kerr said.
"You couldn't hear anything in the final, so no one actually knew who was in first or anything but one of my friends came out for the boys final and told me I was in first, so I was pretty excited.
"I'm pretty confident I guess because I've been coming off some strong results, so just trying to keep it going."
Kerr has entered Surfest's main event, the 5000-point QS Newcastle Racecourse Women's Pro next month at Merewether, but she was unsure if she would compete.
"I'm already qualified for the Challenger [Series] so I'm just doing some comps that I want to do for fun, so I don't know what I'm doing yet," she said.
Earle, who won his world junior title in 2023, had best scores of 8.0 and 7.97 (15.97) to down Winter Vincent (13.87), Fletcher Kelleher (10.7), and Kobi Clements (10.26) in Sunday's men's final.
"I ended up having a pretty good run," Earle said.
"It was tough yesterday, then I had a few good heat wins today and then ended off with a win in the final, so it was good.
"I'm feeling pretty good. I've been doing a lot of training and it's good to get a bit of heat practice, so hopefully I can get a few more good results, hopefully at Surfest in Newcastle."
