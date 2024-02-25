Police chase allegedly drunk truck driver through Port Stephens

A man behind the wheel of a truck allegedly being driven at twice the speed limit is accused of recording a blood alcohol reading more than five times the legal limit.
Police were called to Shoal Bay Road late on Friday night after reports a Mitsubishi Canter failed to stop for a highway patrol car.
Officers followed the truck for about 1km before it stopped briefly and then sped off.
Police pursued the driver through several suburbs and into a dead end street at Salamander Bay, where the truck crashed into a parked car, pushing it for about 50 metres before it stopped.
Officers allege the truck reached 100km/h in a 50km/h zone during the driver's alleged attempt to flee.
The 21-year-old man in the truck allegedly recorded a roadside breath test result of 0.260. He was arrested and returned a reading of 0.189 at Raymond Terrace Police Station.
He was charged with several counts and remains before the courts.
