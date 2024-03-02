Port Stephens student leaders gather for annual introduction: PHOTOS

More than 200 students leaders from across Port Stephens descended upon St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens last week for the annual student leader morning tea with Port Stephens MP Kate Washington.
In what has become an annual tradition, the morning tea was held for the fifth time.
More than 30 schools took part with every single Port Stephens public/private/alternative school both primary and secondary sending staff and student leaders to attend.
School leaders were also named from the Clontarf programs at Hunter River High and Irrawang high schools.
Guest speakers were Lia and Ryan Pereira from Irukandji Shark and Ray Centre and Sea Shelter Rescue. They showed the student leaders videos on their important rescue and conservation work and answered questions.
Acknowledgement to country was very special with Jonathan Lilley and his K-2 students at the brand new school Gilibaa - the Aboriginal School at St Philip's - presenting it.
Ms Washington asked all the leaders what they thought being a leader meant?
She said their answers were mind blowing - "wise and insightful beyond their young years".
"This event is in its fifth year. There is something truly special about it," she said.
Special quests also included Acting Inspector Craig Burton and Colleen Mulholland Ruiz representing the local Positive Behaviour Learning program and the charity The Backpack Venture.
