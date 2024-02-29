Port Stephens Council's coastal management program in its final stage

It is the final opportunity for the Port Stephens community to provide feedback and have their say on council's Coastal Management program (CMP).
The draft program outlines 60 management actions aimed at mitigating the impacts of coastal inundation, tidal inundation, coastal erosion and dune transgression over the next 10 years.
First established in 2019, the draft program has been prepared over four stages to determine the risks, vulnerabilities, opportunities and management options available to protect and enhance the Port Stephens coastline.
Mayor Ryan Palmer said the coast is one of the region's greatest assets and it plays a key role in the lifestyle of many Port Stephens residents and visitors.
"It's important that council hears from local people about the identified actions for managing our coastal zone and that we discuss how we can work together to maintain and improve our coastal zone," he said.
"We want to understand what the community values about our coastline and make sure we're on the right track with the priority actions to plan for future coastal hazards."
Strategy and environment section manager Brock Lamont said council is making it as easy as possible for the community to understand the document and have their say.
"The draft Port Stephens CMP is a very large and technical piece of work, so we've developed a summary document that provides an easy-to-read overview of the identified management actions," he said.
During the public exhibition period, residents can also book in for a personal meeting or attend a drop-in to learn more and ask any questions they have about the document.
The draft Port Stephens CMP is now on public exhibition until March 27 2024.
To book a personal meeting, community members are encouraged to call council on 4988 0255 and book a spot between 10am to 4pm on either Wednesday, March 13 or Thursday, March 14.
The meetings can be attended in person at the council administration building or online via Zoom.
Additional drop-in sessions will be held on Wednesday, March 13 at Birubi SLSC meeting room, Anna Bay from 5pm to 7pm and on Thursday, March 14 at the Bruce Scott Pavilion located at the Tomaree Sports Complex from 5pm and 7pm.
The draft Port Stephens CMP is scheduled for endorsement by council in May 2024.
It will then be submitted to the State Government for certification, with the aim to be ready for implementation in late 2024.
To read more or to register your interest to get involved and have your say, visit: pscouncil.info/cmp.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.