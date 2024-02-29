Yoga, concerts and a cruise: Exciting program lined up for Seniors Festival

Seniors in Port Stephens are ready to celebrate at this year's NSW Seniors Festival, the largest gathering of its kind.
This year's theme is 'Reach Beyond' and Port Stephens seniors are encouraged to get together and enjoy social connection.
There will be lots of free and heavily discounted events, activities, workshops and performances across Port Stephens and mayor Ryan Palmer said it's all about celebrating the invaluable contribution our seniors make to the Port Stephens community.
"Local businesses and community organisations are hosting over 30 events across our region," he said.
From a swing band performance to a quilt exhibition, there's something for everyone to enjoy at the upcoming Seniors Festival in Port Stephens.
Cr Palmer said there are so many amazing seniors living in Port Stephens who volunteer their time and work hard to give back.
"This is an opportunity for them to get together, celebrate the wisdom and experience that comes with age and meet new people," he said.
"I encourage everyone to get along to as many events as possible and be part of this wonderful two weeks of celebration and connection."
NSW Seniors Festival runs from Monday, March 11 to Sunday, March 24 2024.
To see the full list of events happening across Port Stephens, visit: pscouncil.info/seniors-events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.