Anna Beach cottage haven offers heavenly holiday lifestyle by the coast

The house itself has an emphasis on entertaining and comfort for your friends and family with three sunlit bedrooms and two very well appointed living spaces separated by a central entertainers kitchen.
3 beds | 2 bath | 0 car
Welcome to 18 James Paterson Street, a one of a kind beach cottage in the serene suburb of Anna Bay.
This property is not just a house, but a lifestyle choice that emphasises relaxation immersed in nature.
Lovingly cared for by current owners, this beach inspired home combines vintage theme, versatile layout and an abundance of future extension or redevelopment options highlighted by the highly sought after position nestled backing onto reserve and the famous Stockton Beach Sand Dunes.
The spacious kitchen is great for entertaining.
A highlight of the beautiful bathroom is a large claw foot bath perfect for relaxing.
There is also a second bathroom located within the laundry.
This home also boasts a spacious outdoor deck perfect for those summer BBQ's with the family and friends.
Add to this the ability to enjoy the outdoor living aspect with decks or patios occupying three sides of the home - no matter the wind or time of year outdoor living is on the menu.
Functionality is key with multiple parking options and a garden shed plus versatile utility room - ideal for additional storage or any number of other options from home gym to office or art studio.
This property in Anna Bay is more than just a house; it's a lifestyle.
It's a place where you can entertain, relax, and truly make the most of your home.
The home has a light, airy and relaxing feel to it and enough room for the car and boat making it the perfect place for a holiday lifestyle.
