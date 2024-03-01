Port Stephens' creatives gather under one roof to collaborate and connect

The Port Stephens Creatives Conference brought together Port Stephens and Hunter creatives to share ideas, network, and collaborate.
Held on February 28, the program included a diverse range of guest speakers and tailored workshops.
Port Stephens deputy mayor Leah Anderson said the one day event inspired ideas and opportunities for creative arts across Port Stephens.
"There was so much enthusiasm and lots of great ideas," she said.
Council held a similar event in 2022 and Cr Anderson said they knew they had to keep the momentum going with an annual event for local creatives to get together, network and inspire each other.
"It was fantastic to hear about the amazing achievements of our local artists over the last couple of years and pick their brains for new ideas we can collectively focus on between now and the 2025 Creatives Conference," she said.
Guest speakers at the Creatives Conference included CEO of Regional Arts NSW Tracey Callinan, internationally recognised Newcastle artist Brett Piva, Paul Jakes of Salamander Bay Recycling and executive director of Eastern Riverina Arts Tim Kurylowicz.
As part of his workshop presentation 'Artwork to Mural', artist Brett Piva started working on a new mural at 45 Shoal Bay Road, Shoal Bay, in partnership with Precise Property.
The 'Sun Rising Through Radiant Splashes' project is an engaging and interactive work that tells the story of the movement of water in Port Stephen and is designed to improve the vibrancy and amenity of the space through colour and innovation.
"We sincerely hope everyone that attended is now inspired to join forces in making Port Stephens a place where art and culture thrives," Cr Anderson said.
If you're a Port Stephens creative who'd like to keep up to date with upcoming creative opportunities, or learn about future arts and culture events, call council's senior community development officer on 4988 0190.
