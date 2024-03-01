Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Tea Gardens surf life save Jackie Bower named Port Stephens Woman of Year

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
March 2 2024 - 8:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackie Bower is presented with the Port Stephens Woman of the Year Award by Port Stephens MP Kate Washington. Picture supplied.
Jackie Bower is presented with the Port Stephens Woman of the Year Award by Port Stephens MP Kate Washington. Picture supplied.

Tea Gardens surf life saver Jackie Bower has been named the 2024 Port Stephens' Local Woman of the Year award.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.