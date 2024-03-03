Nelson Bay Road reopened eastbound at Williamtown after crash

All eastbound lanes of Nelson Bay Road have reopened at Williamtown following an earlier car and truck crash just past Medowie Road.
The road had been closed eastbound between Medowie Road and Richardson Road at Salt Ash.
Diversions have been lifted and traffic is returning to normal in the area.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
