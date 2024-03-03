Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Nelson Bay Road reopened eastbound at Williamtown after crash

Updated March 4 2024 - 7:33am, first published 7:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nelson Bay Road reopened eastbound at Williamtown after crash
Nelson Bay Road reopened eastbound at Williamtown after crash

All eastbound lanes of Nelson Bay Road have reopened at Williamtown following an earlier car and truck crash just past Medowie Road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.