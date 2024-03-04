Did you feel the earth move? Small earthquake recorded at Karuah

Did you feel the earth move yesterday?
If you did that was because a small earthquake was recorded at Karuah.
The magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded by Geoscience Australia on Sunday, March 3 at a depth of 10 kilometres.
It was picked up by multiple monitoring stations across NSW.
According to database.earth, a previous earthquake was recorded at Karuah three years ago, with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale and a depth of 16.05 kilometres.
The strongest earthquake recorded near Karuah was a 5.40 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10.0 kilometres which occurred 34 years ago.
