Hawks Nest and Pacific Dunes in finals as Nelson Bay is relegated to Div 3

Hawks Nest and Pacific Dunes have won their way through to the Division 2 and Division 3 Newcastle A-grade pennant golf finals.
However, the news wasn't so good after the final round of the regular season for Nelson Bay who were relegated from Division 2 to Division 3 despite defeating Hawks Nest on a play-off after they were tied 4-4 in Saturday's final round.
After Merewether defeated Belmont, Hawks Nest only required 2.5 games to clinch the final spot in the play-off and will now play Merewether at the final at Muree Golf Club on Saturday, March 10.
In Division 3, Pacific Dunes will play Shortland in the final.
In Division 1, Toronto and Waratah will play off for the title and Charlestown has been relegated to Division 2 next year.
In the final round Toronto defeated Newcastle in a play-off after finishing 4-all and Waratah 5 defeated Charlestown 3.
In the final round of Division 2, Merewether 5.5 defeated Belmont 2.5.
Nelson Bay's Nick Matwijow defeated Hawks Nest's Matt Kirkwood on the first play-off hole after the two teams had finished 4-all
The winners for Nelson Bay were Nick Matwijow, Will Marshall and Tom Ainsworth, while Shaun O'Malley and Cliff Fallon squared their games. The winners for Hawks Nest were Warren Gorton, Harry Leggatt and Peter Davies. Matt Kirkwood and Jim Rutter squared their games.
In Division 3, Shortland Waters defeated Horizon's 4 to 2 to secure top spot and in the other match Pacific Dunes defeated Tanilba Bay 4.5 to 1.5, Shortland will play Pacific Dunes for the title.
The winners for Horizons were Zac Rimmer and Craig Smith.
The winners for Pacific Dunes were Nathan Munro, Tom Irwin, Peter Gardiner and John Peut, while Travis Barber squared his match. For Tanilba Bay, Ron Baldock had a win and Heath Buman squared his game.
