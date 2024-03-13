Hamptons-inspired Corlette home is unforgettable in every possible way

Built to stand the test of time whilst carefully curated with a palette of coastal and organic tones, this property offers a lifestyle like no other.
4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Nestled in one of Port Stephens most desired Estates, 'The Vantage', this stunning single level residence is unforgettable in every way.
From the moment you arrive you will be immediately impressed by the Hamptons-inspired aesthetic complemented by the landscaped and manicured gardens welcoming you to the entrance.
Warm interiors greet you and once inside you are spoilt for choice.
Enjoy multiple living and entertaining zones, large enclosed outdoor alfresco/ BBQ area or lay poolside and enjoy year-round sunshine.
All four bedrooms are equipped with built-in robes, the master with walk-in robe and ensuite.
The main bathroom is fitted with a bathtub.
The large open plan kitchen, dining and living area is a delight to inhabit.
Gourmet kitchen is fitted with gas cooktop, large island bench and pendant lighting.
There is also a butlers pantry with ample storage,
Floating bamboo flooring throughout, plantation shutters and LED lighting throughout creates a wonderful ambiance.
Ducted air conditioning along with ceiling fans throughout ensures year round comfort.
There is also an 8kw solar system which reduces your energy footprint and bills.
An enclosed outdoor alfresco area comes with ceiling fans and heaters and complements a swim spa surrounded by timber deck.
A low maintenance backyard and huge walk-in under-house storage offers the complete blank canvas.
There is also a double garage with plenty of storage and additional driveway parking.
The entire property is framed by manicured and well established grounds and gardens.
