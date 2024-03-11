Williamtown industrial precinct moves a step closer to becoming reality

Plans for a million high technology industrial precinct at Williamtown have moved ahead with the Department of Planning requesting an environmental impact statement for the project.
The proposed development, to be located at 40, 50, 52, 56, 58A Cabbage Tree Road, previously fell within the former Williamtown Special Activation Precinct, which was discontinued by the State Government in 2023.
A scoping report for the project shows the state significant development has a capital investment of more than $30 million.
The proponent, Precinct 52 Pty Ltd, trading as Williamtown Aerospace Centre, says the proposed development will provide a valuable opportunity for defence related industries to establish and expand at Williamtown.
Lockheed Martin Australia and Martin-Baker Australia are among the businesses that have previously expressed support for the project.
"Failure to provide these development opportunities would result in the local area not benefiting from the capital investment and employment opportunities that would be created by the proposed development to diversify the Hunter economy away from fossil fuels and contributions to the regional, state and national economy would also be jeopardised," the scoping report says.
It says Williamtown Aerospace Centre Precinct 52 (WAC P52) development provides a catalyst to safely establish defence related industries in lands constrained by Defence and RAAF Base related PFAS contamination.
The project also aims to ensure there is no adverse change to the spread or exposure to the existing PFAS contamination in the area and provide support for the re-use and uplift in value of these adjacent contaminated lands.
As far as feasible, it aims to minimise the impacts of the development on the surrounding land owners or adverse changes to the amenity of the area.
It also seeks to provide for the most environmentally, socially and economically viable option of carrying out the development on the site.
"The proposed development is located within a unique area given the extent of the PFAS contamination identified on the Subject Land and the associated limitations applied to the land by the NSW EPA for the Primary Management Zone," the scoping report says.
"It is no longer appropriate to encourage primary production within this area, as such the ability to undertake the development as proposed, with appropriate landscaping provides an alternate compatible land use with less restriction than the agriculture in a PFAS management area."
Large and small Defence tenants will be the cornerstone of the economic viability of the WAC P52 estate.
The report says the model has been successfully proven at the Brindabella business park adjacent to the Canberra International Airport.
