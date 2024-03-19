Climate researcher Dr Mark Diesendorf to speak at Tomaree community forum

Renowned climate researcher Doctor Mark Diesendorf is the special guest presenter at an upcoming community forum in Port Stephens.
A researcher for renewable energy and climate energy at the University of NSW, Dr Diesendorf will speak about the powerful forces that threaten to undermine urgent action on the climate crisis.
EcoNetwork's Ewa Meyer said Dr Diesendorf will speak about how Port Stephens residents can transition to a new civilisation that is ecologically sustainable, socially just and healthy.
"Dr Diesendorf will also address strategies and policies for avoiding the business-as-usual path to disaster," she said.
EcoNetwork Port Stephens will host the climate change forum on Sunday, April 7 at Tomaree Community Centre.
Representatives from Port Stephens environmental groups will also be contributing their expertise and promoting sustainable living in Port Stephens.
To register your interest, visit EcoNetwork Port Stephen's website.
The forum will run from 2pm to 4.30pm.
