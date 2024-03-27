Luxurious and exquisite Corlette duplex exudes charm and sophistication

3 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Nestled in a coveted dress circle locale, this exquisite duplex exudes charm and sophistication.
Boasting three bedrooms complemented by a versatile second living area, which can easily transform into a study or an additional bedroom complete with an ensuite, this residence offers flexibility and convenience.
The master bedroom impresses with its spacious layout and a generously sized walk-in wardrobe adorned with renovated ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles and heated towel racks, infusing a touch of modern elegance.
Featuring ducted air conditioning throughout, the residence ensures year-round comfort.
The second-floor open plan living, dining, and kitchen area with large oven and induction cooktop with bosch dishwasher create is an inviting space for relaxation and culinary delights.
Step through the double sliding doors onto the expansive front verandah, offering serene water views-a perfect setting for alfresco dining and entertaining, complete with ample room for a dining table and BBQ setup.
Convenience meets practicality with a large laundry and two secure garage spaces.
The rear yard, with its low-maintenance landscaping and privacy, provides an additional retreat to unwind and enjoy leisurely moments.
This meticulously maintained duplex offers a harmonious blend of style, comfort, and functionality, promising a lifestyle of luxury and relaxation.
