Initiative to kick-start a career in the construction industry

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people looking to kick-start a career in the construction industry have been offered a unique pre-employment training opportunity in the Hunter.
Transport for NSW regional director north Anna Zycki said the fully funded employment program has been designed to meet the industry's need for entry-level construction staff.
"As part of the program, successful participants will work across three of the region's major projects including the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace (Black Hill to Tomago and Heatherbrae bypass) and the Hexham Straight Widening," she said.
"This is a fantastic initiative that aims to empower and prepare participants for jobs directly on these major projects.
The program will be run over three weeks and Ms Zycki said the program is designed to prepare participants for full-time work.
"Topics and skills covered include prepare to work safely in the construction industry, communication in the workplace and operating small plant equipment," she said.
"Benefits of the program include providing training to help participants to develop the skills and experience for employment after these major projects are completed.
Twelve positions will be available in the program and successful participants will be offered roles.
The initiative has been funded by the NSW Government through the NSW Smart and Skilled funding and the regional Aboriginal partnerships program.
To find out more about the opportunity, including how to register your interest, visit: https://caportal.com.au/tfnsw/m1rt/?pview=1a6f2a07-2698-41ad-9b1b-9fcd8ae3aac5.
