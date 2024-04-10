Family home with waterfront vistas

5 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
Explore the charm of this warm and welcoming coastal family home.
Ideally located in desirable Soldiers Point, this home seamlessly blends together cosy comfort and elegant style, crafting an idyllic sanctuary you'll love coming home to.
"This property would suit an established or growing family looking for a homely residence with ample space, views, and tranquillity, all while being located near stunning beaches, schools, restaurants, and cafes," said listing agent Cath Barry.
The open-plan lounge, dining, and renovated kitchen flow seamlessly out to the expansive covered outdoor entertaining deck, which overlooks the picturesque rear yard. Here, you can enjoy family gatherings or sizzling BBQs all year round.
Spread over two levels, with three bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs, there's ample space for the whole family to spread out and unwind.
"Positioned on the higher side of the street, this home offers not only a sense of tranquillity but also filtered water views and amazing sunsets," Cathy said.
Convenience is key with a single garage and an oversized carport, ensuring plenty of room for vehicles and storage.
This home has an abundance of features, some of these include:
Plus, with Soldiers Point Marina, restaurants, cafes, and the famous Bannisters Resort just a stone's throw away, you'll have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Whether you are looking for your forever home or a holiday retreat, 29 Cromarty Road is the ideal choice for coastal living at its finest.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to make memories in paradise.
Contact the Aspect Port Stephens Selling Team for further information or to arrange your inspection.
